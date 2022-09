Another Cold Front Approaching

And it really was cold out. I had a jersey over my t-shirt and then a big puffy padded windcheater over the top of that. The dogs don't seem to mind as long as they get their walk. They just don't like being out in the icy cold rain. We had a particularly long walk today and Max even put himself on the top step of the swimming pool when we arrived home so he clearly wasn't feeling as cold as I was