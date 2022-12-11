Drizzly Summer's Day

A dark and drizzling day. Fortunately I just missed being caught in a rain shower. While I decided whether or not to take a chance on the weather, the rain suddenly came down hard although only for a minute or two. Took the dogs out after the shower, and when I came home to start moving a sprinkler around to water my lawn it started drizzling lightly. I'm still going out in the drizzle to water my lawn moving the little sprinkler every 15minutes - so far we've only had about 2mm of rain, and what could be a better day to let the water really soak in