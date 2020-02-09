Previous
Storm Ciara! by serendypyty
9 / 365

Storm Ciara!

We had a long drive home today so couldn't avoid the heavy rain and high winds. Taken through the windscreen again but theres no way I'm standing outside to get a photo today 😀
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

@serendypyty
