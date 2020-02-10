Previous
On reflection....! by serendypyty
10 / 365

On reflection....!

On reflection... storm Ciara wasn't all bad. It has left behind many puddles all with beautiful pictures in them. This is just a small puddle reflecting my tall verbena that I havent cut down from last summer.
10th February 2020 10th Feb 20

