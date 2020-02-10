Sign up
10 / 365
On reflection....!
On reflection... storm Ciara wasn't all bad. It has left behind many puddles all with beautiful pictures in them. This is just a small puddle reflecting my tall verbena that I havent cut down from last summer.
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
10
photos
5
followers
5
following
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Views
1
365
SM-G935F
10th February 2020 4:29pm
reflection
,
water
,
pretty
,
rain
,
plants
,
puddle
