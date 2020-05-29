Previous
Next
Great Minds........ by serendypyty
119 / 365

Great Minds........

.........Think Alike!

Its our wedding anniversary today and we bought each other very similar cards. 😀
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise