119 / 365
Great Minds........
.........Think Alike!
Its our wedding anniversary today and we bought each other very similar cards. 😀
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
Album
365
Camera
SM-G935F
Taken
29th May 2020 2:36pm
Exif
cards
,
hearts
,
wedding anniversary
,
mayhalf20
