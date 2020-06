Tall Verbena

1 - 30 Days Wild



This is one of my Tall Verbena flowers taken in front of my Cordyline. The Cordyline is fondly known as Nigel after the previous owner of our house. He was sad to leave his young plant and so we promised to look after it. 16 years later it's grown well and multiplied. It flowered for the first time last year, which is beautiful but rather pongy!