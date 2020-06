Ant Attack!

5 - 30 Days Wild



Another photo from the garden today as I have a busy day and won't be able to get out until much later. I held my nose and took a photo of the smelly pungent flowers on my Cordyline. I don't know why they smell so bad but the ants obviously like it because the flower was covered in them. At one point I had them running up my arms and over my phone - and they nip too!