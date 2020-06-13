Sign up
Green Blackberries!
13 - 30 Days Wild
I visited my mum today and had a wander around her garden. She has always had wild brambles growing over her back fence and I like how the unripe blackberries look like little birds nests filled with green eggs.
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
137
photos
27
followers
41
following
Jennie B.
ace
They do look like little nests ;)
June 13th, 2020
katy
ace
What an imaginative eye you have! Such a perfect description! Great shot Cazzi!
June 13th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great find and shot
June 13th, 2020
