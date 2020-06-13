Previous
Green Blackberries! by serendypyty
134 / 365

Green Blackberries!

13 - 30 Days Wild

I visited my mum today and had a wander around her garden. She has always had wild brambles growing over her back fence and I like how the unripe blackberries look like little birds nests filled with green eggs.
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Cazzi

@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
Jennie B. ace
They do look like little nests ;)
June 13th, 2020  
katy ace
What an imaginative eye you have! Such a perfect description! Great shot Cazzi!
June 13th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great find and shot
June 13th, 2020  
