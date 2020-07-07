Sign up
Egg Cup
I found this egg cup in the back of the cupboard today while trying to find some "circle" inspiration. I don't know why/how the relection came out blueish but I'm quite pleased with the end result.
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
Tags
reflection
,
egg
,
cup
,
circle
,
circles
,
julycircles2020
Ingrid
Very nice with the reflection! I have a very similar egg holder - was a present in the firecracker during our Christmas diner in a hotel last year!
July 7th, 2020
