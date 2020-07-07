Previous
Next
Egg Cup by serendypyty
158 / 365

Egg Cup

I found this egg cup in the back of the cupboard today while trying to find some "circle" inspiration. I don't know why/how the relection came out blueish but I'm quite pleased with the end result.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography. She's decided to do the 365 Project again, after many...
43% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ingrid
Very nice with the reflection! I have a very similar egg holder - was a present in the firecracker during our Christmas diner in a hotel last year!
July 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise