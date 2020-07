Paint By Numbers

My youngest daughter has finished her uni exams and frustrated that she's not working yet for the summer. So she suggested we each buy a paint by numbers to do. I wasn't too keen but caved in and so far this is the result of about 3 hours painting! It is going to take ages to complete but it's actually very therapeutic and is harder than it looks. This is the beginnings of the middle of a sunflower. However, when I sat back and looked at it my first thought was "circles", so out came the camera!