S for Stack of Classics

I'm being a bit creative with my titles but it's easier to find the photo and add an S word than vice versa. When you want a word starting with S you just can't think of one! So here we have a Stack of classic reading books - Vanity Fair, Alice in Wonderland, Moby Dick and more. As lovely as they are, I'm afraid I'm taking them to charity on behalf of my daughter who has been decluttering.



I was rather amused, when I zoomed into the photo, that the third book down was randomly opened at page 109. The number 109 has followed me around as long as I can remember and on a very regular basis. I don't see it as lucky or unlucky, it just seems to be my number that pops up in so many different ways. I'm sure other people must have these quirky numbers too (or is it only me?🤔)