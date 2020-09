S for Salt

We've had a wonderful afternoon. Hubby and I took my mum to the Toby Carvery for lunch. It was actually really pleasant as there weren't too many people in there and the food was amazing as usual. Of course I had to get everyone talking about S word suggestions. My mum picked up the salt and told me to take a photo. So here it is! We're back now and enjoying an afternoon cuppa. 😀