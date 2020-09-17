Previous
S for Shadows by serendypyty
S for Shadows

The verbena and it's shadow looked lovely and simple against the white wall but decided to add the heart shadow too using my daughter's help.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
This is interesting and clever although I think just the verbena and its shadow on that textured wall would have been lovely
September 17th, 2020  
