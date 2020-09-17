Sign up
Previous
Next
230 / 365
S for Shadows
The verbena and it's shadow looked lovely and simple against the white wall but decided to add the heart shadow too using my daughter's help.
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
1
1
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
238
photos
45
followers
49
following
63% complete
View this month »
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G935F
Taken
17th September 2020 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
heart
,
s
,
verbena
,
septssubjects
Kathy A
ace
This is interesting and clever although I think just the verbena and its shadow on that textured wall would have been lovely
September 17th, 2020
