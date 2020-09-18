Sign up
231 / 365
S for Schweppes
Hubby's supply of tonic water for his G&T tipples! I'm not keen myself and prefer a Southern Comfort. Just realised that starts with S too so might have to include (& drink) that in my calendar another day!
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
239
photos
45
followers
49
following
63% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G935F
Taken
18th September 2020 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
g&t
,
s
,
schweppes
,
septssubjects
KV
ace
I could get Schwepped away with this pic... love the focus and DOF... nice find for your S series. Wow... Southern Comfort... takes me back to Janis Joplin days.
September 18th, 2020
Jennie B.
ace
Great shot of the Schweppes. Tomorrow we want to see Southern Comfort!
September 18th, 2020
