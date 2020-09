S for Spikey Sweet Chestnut

Hubby and I had a lovely couple of hours in Trosley woods this morning. It's absolutely beautiful there and I haven't been since the beginning of the year. I was originally taking a photo of the tree stump for my S word and the sweet chestnut, with leaf attached, was sitting on it. I went to pick it up to move it away and had forgotten just how spikey and painful they are to touch - natures protective armour is quite incredible. So I left it there and took a photo of it instead.