S for Sewing

I've used a similar photo before when using the sewing machine but this is what I'm doing today so seems right for an S word. I've been embroidering towels for a friend who loves Pudsey Bear. It's a shame she won't be able to hold her fund raising event this year for Children in Need at her house due to the restrictions. Maybe she'll decide to do it virtually. Seems to be the thing to do these days 😀