Reflection by serendypyty
256 / 365

Reflection

The word today is Reflection. This was taken at eye level across the rained-on garden table. It's a very dark day and the vignette seems to add to the heavy mood of the weather.
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

@serendypyty
