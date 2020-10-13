Sign up
256 / 365
Reflection
The word today is Reflection. This was taken at eye level across the rained-on garden table. It's a very dark day and the vignette seems to add to the heavy mood of the weather.
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
265
photos
43
followers
45
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G935F
Taken
13th October 2020 9:04am
Tags
tree
,
reflection
,
rain
,
garden
,
oct20words
