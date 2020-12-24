Sign up
Watching your ski buddy zooooom down the snowy slopes!
You certainly need your imagination for this one. It was a difficult to come up with ideas haha! 🤷♀️
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
338
photos
45
followers
48
following
89% complete
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
24th December 2020 10:19am
Tags
snow
,
christmas
,
zoom
,
skiers
,
dec20words
KV
ace
Nicely done... love the motion blur.
December 24th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
That made me smile out loud 🤣 Brilliant!
December 24th, 2020
Jennie B.
ace
You did a great job capturing “zoom”
December 24th, 2020
katy
ace
Oh, I think you did an excellent job! I’m very impressed.
December 24th, 2020
