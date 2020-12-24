Previous
Zoom by serendypyty
328 / 365

Zoom

Watching your ski buddy zooooom down the snowy slopes!

You certainly need your imagination for this one. It was a difficult to come up with ideas haha! 🤷‍♀️
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
KV ace
Nicely done... love the motion blur.
December 24th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
That made me smile out loud 🤣 Brilliant!
December 24th, 2020  
Jennie B. ace
You did a great job capturing “zoom”
December 24th, 2020  
katy ace
Oh, I think you did an excellent job! I’m very impressed.
December 24th, 2020  
