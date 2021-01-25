Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
360 / 365
Jump
I couldn't believe my son was so obliging when I asked if he'd jump for a photo. All I wanted was to capture his feet off the ground but he gave it his all and jumped so high. There's no way I could do that!
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
6
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
372
photos
48
followers
48
following
98% complete
View this month »
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Taken
25th January 2021 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
jump
,
j-wordsjan21
KV
ace
Awesome action capture... and he looks great too... nice smile mid air.
January 25th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
That is fantastic, what a great shot!
January 25th, 2021
katy
ace
How awesome is that!? Both the jump and the photo! This one is fabulous and a FAV.
January 25th, 2021
Mary Siegle
ace
Fantastic! What a cooperative guy — above and beyond the call of duty.
January 25th, 2021
Newbank Lass
ace
Thats very impressive!!
January 25th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Excellent. Well done to you both. At least your son gets to travel to some interesting countries via 365 during lockdown.
January 25th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close