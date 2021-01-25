Previous
Jump by serendypyty
Jump

I couldn't believe my son was so obliging when I asked if he'd jump for a photo. All I wanted was to capture his feet off the ground but he gave it his all and jumped so high. There's no way I could do that!
Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
KV ace
Awesome action capture... and he looks great too... nice smile mid air.
January 25th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
That is fantastic, what a great shot!
January 25th, 2021  
katy ace
How awesome is that!? Both the jump and the photo! This one is fabulous and a FAV.
January 25th, 2021  
Mary Siegle ace
Fantastic! What a cooperative guy — above and beyond the call of duty.
January 25th, 2021  
Newbank Lass ace
Thats very impressive!!
January 25th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Excellent. Well done to you both. At least your son gets to travel to some interesting countries via 365 during lockdown.
January 25th, 2021  
