Photo 379
Rubbish!
The roll of kitchen bin bags on the work surface. I've covered treasures and trinkets this week, so this is for trash.
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Tags
rubbish
,
trash
,
bags
,
for2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is super. Looks like a rose.
February 13th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Who would have thought that your kitchen bin bags could look so good. Plus a bonus reflection.
February 13th, 2021
Lin
ace
When I first saw this, I thought it was a flower! Nicely done.
February 13th, 2021
