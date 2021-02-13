Previous
Rubbish! by serendypyty
Rubbish!

The roll of kitchen bin bags on the work surface. I've covered treasures and trinkets this week, so this is for trash.
Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Issi Bannerman ace
This is super. Looks like a rose.
February 13th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Who would have thought that your kitchen bin bags could look so good. Plus a bonus reflection.
February 13th, 2021  
Lin ace
When I first saw this, I thought it was a flower! Nicely done.
February 13th, 2021  
