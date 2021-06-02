Previous
Flaming June by serendypyty
I believe this plant is called Flaming Silver Japonica. It looks great beside the dark leaves of its neighbouring plant and it surely is a flaming hot day.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely. I know it as pieris japonica.
June 2nd, 2021  
