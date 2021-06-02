Sign up
Photo 488
Flaming June
I believe this plant is called Flaming Silver Japonica. It looks great beside the dark leaves of its neighbouring plant and it surely is a flaming hot day.
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
1
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
507
photos
63
followers
54
following
133% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
2nd June 2021 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
japonica
,
30dayswild2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely. I know it as pieris japonica.
June 2nd, 2021
