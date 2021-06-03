Previous
Rose by serendypyty
Rose

A pretty rose. A nice one to try and paint one day maybe.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Lesley ace
A very pretty and unusual colour
June 3rd, 2021  
moni kozi
Most beautiful!
June 3rd, 2021  
Annie D ace
oooh it's a beauty
June 3rd, 2021  
