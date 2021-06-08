Sign up
Photo 494
Little Island
Another plant growing through the patio. It looks like a tree on a little island.
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
513
photos
64
followers
54
following
135% complete
View this month »
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
6th June 2021 11:38am
weed
island
30dayswild2021
Casablanca
ace
That looks so tropical! 🌴
June 8th, 2021
Ingrid
ace
It actually does look tropical :)
June 8th, 2021
