Little Island by serendypyty
Photo 494

Little Island

Another plant growing through the patio. It looks like a tree on a little island.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
135% complete

View this month »

Casablanca ace
That looks so tropical! 🌴
June 8th, 2021  
Ingrid ace
It actually does look tropical :)
June 8th, 2021  
