Photo 500
Black Lace
Otherwise known as Elder. I have quite a lot of this in my new garden. I wonder if I'd have enough berries to make a bottle of Elderberry wine. I can see a new hobby coming on! 😆
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
3
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Tags
elder
,
30dayswild2021
Jennie B.
ace
Pretty flowers. Sounds like a very difficult project, just buy some!🍷
June 14th, 2021
moni kozi
heheee... cool hobby! Nice flowers. Our Elder are just creamish in colour
June 14th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Elderflower presse now, wine later. It looks so pretty.
June 14th, 2021
