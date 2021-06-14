Previous
Black Lace by serendypyty
Photo 500

Black Lace

Otherwise known as Elder. I have quite a lot of this in my new garden. I wonder if I'd have enough berries to make a bottle of Elderberry wine. I can see a new hobby coming on! 😆
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Jennie B. ace
Pretty flowers. Sounds like a very difficult project, just buy some!🍷
June 14th, 2021  
moni kozi
heheee... cool hobby! Nice flowers. Our Elder are just creamish in colour
June 14th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Elderflower presse now, wine later. It looks so pretty.
June 14th, 2021  
