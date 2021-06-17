Sign up
Photo 503
Leafy Jewels
It's rained and rained today and it's been so nice and refreshing. The garden is looking lush again.
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
522
photos
64
followers
55
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
17th June 2021 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
drip
,
drop
,
garden
,
30dayswild2021
Casablanca
ace
Lovely droplet! (Actually I just wrote driplet and that probably suits it just as well)
June 17th, 2021
Evgenia
Great shot! I also love the freshness after the rain
June 17th, 2021
summerfield
ace
is that a selfie in the droplet? very nice, caz.
June 17th, 2021
