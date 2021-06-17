Previous
Leafy Jewels by serendypyty
Photo 503

Leafy Jewels

It's rained and rained today and it's been so nice and refreshing. The garden is looking lush again.
Cazzi

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Lovely droplet! (Actually I just wrote driplet and that probably suits it just as well)
June 17th, 2021  
Evgenia
Great shot! I also love the freshness after the rain
June 17th, 2021  
summerfield ace
is that a selfie in the droplet? very nice, caz.
June 17th, 2021  
