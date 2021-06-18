Previous
Hollyhocks by serendypyty
Hollyhocks

Taken in my daughter's garden the other day, these are self seeded hollyhocks. Maybe they can come and self-seed in my garden because any I've tried to grow before just don't survive!
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Cazzi

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
