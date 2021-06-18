Sign up
Photo 504
Hollyhocks
Taken in my daughter's garden the other day, these are self seeded hollyhocks. Maybe they can come and self-seed in my garden because any I've tried to grow before just don't survive!
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
523
photos
64
followers
55
following
365
3
3
Album
365
SM-G986B
SM-G986B
Taken
12th June 2021 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hollyhocks
,
30dayswild2021
