Previous
Next
View From The Train by serendypyty
Photo 509

View From The Train

I took a train into London today. So much wild green growth and graffiti beside the tracks. I was actually surprised that I managed to get any sort of half decent photo through the window of a moving train.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise