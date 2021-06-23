Sign up
Photo 509
View From The Train
I took a train into London today. So much wild green growth and graffiti beside the tracks. I was actually surprised that I managed to get any sort of half decent photo through the window of a moving train.
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
train
,
30dayswild2021
