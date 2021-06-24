Previous
Busy Bees by serendypyty
Photo 510

Busy Bees

It's a good job I like the bees, there's just so many of them in the garden. Huge bumble bees and small honey bees. I just wish they'd keep still a while longer to pose for a photo! 🐝🐝🐝
Cazzi

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
katy ace
You have managed to capture this one quite well! Wonderful detail and great light!
June 24th, 2021  
