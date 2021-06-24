Sign up
Photo 510
Busy Bees
It's a good job I like the bees, there's just so many of them in the garden. Huge bumble bees and small honey bees. I just wish they'd keep still a while longer to pose for a photo! 🐝🐝🐝
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
529
photos
67
followers
56
following
139% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
24th June 2021 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bees
,
30dayswild2021
katy
ace
You have managed to capture this one quite well! Wonderful detail and great light!
June 24th, 2021
