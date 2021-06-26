Previous
Cornflower by serendypyty
Photo 512

Cornflower

A pretty blue cornflower amongst the asparagus in my daughter's garden.
26th June 2021

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
moni kozi
Vey beautiful shot
June 26th, 2021  
