Photo 515
Time Flies...
....when you're having fun enjoying a spot of sunbathing.
One of my favourite sayings is: Time flies but fruit flies like a banana 😆
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
leaf
flies
30dayswild2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of these two. They look very settled.
Not heard that saying before!
June 29th, 2021
moni kozi
Looks like they are up to something... as the saying goes: finding a friend with the same mental disorder: priceless...
June 29th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
They look very comfy!
June 29th, 2021
Kathy
ace
Well spotted.
June 29th, 2021
Not heard that saying before!