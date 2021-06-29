Previous
Time Flies... by serendypyty
Time Flies...

....when you're having fun enjoying a spot of sunbathing.

One of my favourite sayings is: Time flies but fruit flies like a banana 😆
Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of these two. They look very settled.
Not heard that saying before!
June 29th, 2021  
moni kozi
Looks like they are up to something... as the saying goes: finding a friend with the same mental disorder: priceless...
June 29th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
They look very comfy!
June 29th, 2021  
Kathy ace
Well spotted.
June 29th, 2021  
