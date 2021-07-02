Previous
Gardening by serendypyty
Photo 518

Gardening

I've been outside pruning and pulling up weeds. Not sure the garden looks much different but I have filled a whole wheelie bin. 😀
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
KV ace
I feel your pain… I’ve been doing a lot of weeding and it seems the job never ends!
July 2nd, 2021  
Lin ace
Nicely captured
July 2nd, 2021  
Kathy ace
I need to do that. It takes more than I care to put into it to keep a garden looking nice.
July 2nd, 2021  
