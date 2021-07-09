Sign up
Photo 525
King of the Jungle
I try not to post too many photos of Tizer but I couldn't resist this one. He has found a spot to relax in the disused "waterfall" on the side of the empty pond. Of all the places he could curl up, this is it!
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
0
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
525
Views
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
9th July 2021 3:15pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
cat
,
relax
,
pond
