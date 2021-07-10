Sign up
Photo 526
Ace!
A naughty 99 from the ice cream van and the Wimbledon women's final. Bliss!
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
2
0
Cazzi
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
546
photos
67
followers
56
following
519
520
521
522
523
524
525
526
9
2
365
SM-G986B
10th July 2021 2:50pm
Tags
ice-cream
,
tennis
,
wimbledon
Kathy A
Great shot! Enjoy your ice cream and enjoy the match, it way past my bedtime but I’m glued to the TV
July 10th, 2021
Mary Siegle
You have an ice cream van that comes around!? Oh, I am jealous. Not interested in the tennis, but the ice cream does look really good.
July 10th, 2021
