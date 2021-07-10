Previous
Ace! by serendypyty
Photo 526

Ace!

A naughty 99 from the ice cream van and the Wimbledon women's final. Bliss!
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
144% complete

Kathy A ace
Great shot! Enjoy your ice cream and enjoy the match, it way past my bedtime but I’m glued to the TV
July 10th, 2021  
Mary Siegle ace
You have an ice cream van that comes around!? Oh, I am jealous. Not interested in the tennis, but the ice cream does look really good.
July 10th, 2021  
