Previous
Next
Breakfast by serendypyty
Photo 530

Breakfast

A late breakfast and green tea in a very nice Retro cafe before driving home from Southampton.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
145% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise