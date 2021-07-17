Sign up
Photo 533
Heatwave
I only sat in the garden for a few minutes today as it was so hot out there. I had my feet up on this chair while sitting on the bench and quite liked the abstract lines and shadows.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
1
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
553
photos
67
followers
56
following
7
1
365
SM-G986B
17th July 2021 1:43pm
chair
,
shadows
,
lines
KV
ace
Nice lines and shadows.
July 17th, 2021
