Heatwave by serendypyty
Photo 533

Heatwave

I only sat in the garden for a few minutes today as it was so hot out there. I had my feet up on this chair while sitting on the bench and quite liked the abstract lines and shadows.
17th July 2021

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
146% complete

KV ace
Nice lines and shadows.
July 17th, 2021  
