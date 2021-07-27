Previous
Giraffes by serendypyty
Giraffes

I took my mum to the Garden Centre for a mooch around and lunch. I was so pleased to see the huge metal giraffes were still there. If I could afford them I'd love to have them in my garden - wouldn't be much room for anything else though!
27th July 2021 27th Jul 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Susan Wakely ace
What a great sculptural piece. You could have CCTV in the eye to spy on the neighbours!
July 27th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Very cool
July 27th, 2021  
