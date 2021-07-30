Sign up
Photo 546
Rock Bottom
Thirty rubble bags of free hard-core and it barely covers the bottom of the pond we're filling in. Exhausting work but as my other half says there's a smaller pond that we need to fill now so staying optimistic.
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
JackieR
ace
Oh I feel your pain. We had a huge, 3' deep pond and 4 and 2 year olds when we moved in.
Keep up the hard work will be worth it!!
July 30th, 2021
