Hibiscus by serendypyty
Hibiscus

I wasn't sure what coloured flower this tree was going to produce but the first purple flower opened today. There's lots of buds so I'm hoping for quite a magnificent floral display.
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

Cazzi

ace
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK
moni kozi ace
Splendid shot. Lovely colours.
July 31st, 2021  
JackieR ace
that is rather beautiful, like the raindrops on it
July 31st, 2021  
KV ace
Gorgeous bloom… nice raindrops too.
July 31st, 2021  
Sally Ings ace
What a gorgeous colour
July 31st, 2021  
