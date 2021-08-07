Previous
A Purrfect View by serendypyty
Photo 554

A Purrfect View

Taken from above of a little cat ornament I have.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
KV ace
Nice POV.
August 7th, 2021  
Leli ace
Interesting abstract with form and shape.
August 7th, 2021  
