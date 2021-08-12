Previous
Curtains by serendypyty
Curtains

The curtains have come down, I umm'd & aar'd whether or not to take them to the dry cleaners or chance them in the washing machine. I opted for the latter, crossed my fingers and they have come out perfectly fine. Re-hung and next set down. Phew!
katy ace
I am getting so tired just reading about all you are doing! Do you ever rest?! I love the perspective of this one ! Nice repetition and DOF
