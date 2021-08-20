Previous
Japanese Anemone by serendypyty
Japanese Anemone

Some new pretty little flowers have bloomed in my garden which I didn't recognise. My friend Google is telling me they are Japanese Anemones.
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Leli ace
I like the minimalist approach to this shot.
August 20th, 2021  
