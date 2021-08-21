Previous
Garden Art by serendypyty
Photo 568

Garden Art

We visited my aunt this morning and found a little bit of metallic art in her beautiful garden.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Susan Wakely ace
I imagine that this is a whirly gig thingy.
August 21st, 2021  
Cazzi ace
@wakelys It was the silver wing of a blue metal bird that stood in the flower bed. 🙂
August 21st, 2021  
