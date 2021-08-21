Sign up
Photo 568
Garden Art
We visited my aunt this morning and found a little bit of metallic art in her beautiful garden.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
2
0
561
562
563
564
565
566
567
568
Tags
art
,
garden
,
metal
,
abstractaug21
Susan Wakely
ace
I imagine that this is a whirly gig thingy.
August 21st, 2021
Cazzi
ace
@wakelys
It was the silver wing of a blue metal bird that stood in the flower bed. 🙂
August 21st, 2021
