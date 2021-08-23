Sign up
Photo 570
Whirls and Twirls
Lots of abstract editing of a bird feeder and shadows.
23rd August 2021
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
591
photos
68
followers
52
following
156% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
22nd August 2021 5:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
,
bird feeder
,
abstractaug21
Susan Wakely
ace
The colours work nicely together and great shadow.
August 23rd, 2021
Ingrid
ace
Looks great!
August 23rd, 2021
Mary Siegle
ace
I love the jumbled lines that the shadow adds! Very nice!
August 23rd, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Great colours and great shadows
August 23rd, 2021
