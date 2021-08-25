Sign up
Photo 572
Paint Brushes
I have finally introduced my daughter Lucy to watercolour painting. We followed a tutorial and had a great time and lots of "oops" moments and fun.
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
1
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
565
566
567
568
569
570
571
572
Tags
paint brushes
,
abstractaug21
moni kozi
ace
That's soooo nice. I am so happy for you! I would very much like to have company every now and then when painting.
A very cool point of view, in this jar :)
August 25th, 2021
A very cool point of view, in this jar :)