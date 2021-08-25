Previous
Paint Brushes

I have finally introduced my daughter Lucy to watercolour painting. We followed a tutorial and had a great time and lots of "oops" moments and fun.
Cazzi

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
moni kozi ace
That's soooo nice. I am so happy for you! I would very much like to have company every now and then when painting.
A very cool point of view, in this jar :)
August 25th, 2021  
