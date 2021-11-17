Previous
A Bobbin Or Two by serendypyty
A Bobbin Or Two

I've spent the day sorting through and organising all my sewing accessories and found so many bobbins. These are just a few of them but now neatly stored.
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

Cazzi

moni kozi ace
Now those are 'many' bobbins. :D
But it makes a nice repetitive pattern
What do you sew?
November 18th, 2021  
Cazzi ace
I have an embroidery machine but haven't used it much since moving home. I just use YouTube to follow small projects as a hobby.
November 18th, 2021  
katy ace
Don’t you just love this bobbin holder? I have two of them! I love the way you have compose this photo, it’s a terrific subject. FAV
November 18th, 2021  
