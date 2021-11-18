Sign up
Photo 656
All Fall Down
My special little Lego figures normally stand quite proudly in these red tealight holders but the pesky cat jumped onto the shelf and created chaos!
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
678
photos
64
followers
46
following
Tags
red
,
lego
,
shelf
Lesley
ace
Haha it looks like the after effects of a great party!
November 18th, 2021
katy
ace
Such pretty tea lights! I was thinking the same thing as
@tinley23
and I love the selfies in each one of the tea lights!
November 18th, 2021
