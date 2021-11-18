Previous
Next
All Fall Down by serendypyty
Photo 656

All Fall Down

My special little Lego figures normally stand quite proudly in these red tealight holders but the pesky cat jumped onto the shelf and created chaos!
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Haha it looks like the after effects of a great party!
November 18th, 2021  
katy ace
Such pretty tea lights! I was thinking the same thing as @tinley23 and I love the selfies in each one of the tea lights!
November 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise