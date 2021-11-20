Previous
So Cuddly by serendypyty
Photo 658

So Cuddly

I went to Lakeside shopping centre today and it was all very festive. I couldn't resist a photo of this cuddly teddy at Santa's grotto. It must have been 6 foot plus and the inner child in me wanted to run in and give it a massive bear hug 😀
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Casablanca ace
Aww, he is cute! I was near there today......we were about 2 miles apart for a while!
November 20th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Is that a little bauble seat? So cute.
November 20th, 2021  
Cazzi ace
@wakelys it is indeed for photos but there was a bigger queue to ride in Santa's sleigh with a vr headset for the real experience.
November 20th, 2021  
katy ace
It looks so soft and cuddly and I felt the same way when I saw it! It’s a very festive photo!
November 20th, 2021  
Cazzi ace
@casablanca I would've waved if I'd known haha! I'm waving now 😀
November 20th, 2021  
