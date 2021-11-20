Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 658
So Cuddly
I went to Lakeside shopping centre today and it was all very festive. I couldn't resist a photo of this cuddly teddy at Santa's grotto. It must have been 6 foot plus and the inner child in me wanted to run in and give it a massive bear hug 😀
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
680
photos
64
followers
45
following
180% complete
View this month »
651
652
653
654
655
656
657
658
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
20th November 2021 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bear
,
teddy
Casablanca
ace
Aww, he is cute! I was near there today......we were about 2 miles apart for a while!
November 20th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Is that a little bauble seat? So cute.
November 20th, 2021
Cazzi
ace
@wakelys
it is indeed for photos but there was a bigger queue to ride in Santa's sleigh with a vr headset for the real experience.
November 20th, 2021
katy
ace
It looks so soft and cuddly and I felt the same way when I saw it! It’s a very festive photo!
November 20th, 2021
Cazzi
ace
@casablanca
I would've waved if I'd known haha! I'm waving now 😀
November 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close