Photo 660
Crysanths
I'm not quite sure how I got the soft look on these Chrysanthemums, probably a dirty lens or just out of focus but I quite like the effect. These are from my mum's garden and are giving a good display this year.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
8th November 2021 12:41pm
Tags
chrysanthemums
