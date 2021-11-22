Previous
Crysanths by serendypyty
Crysanths

I'm not quite sure how I got the soft look on these Chrysanthemums, probably a dirty lens or just out of focus but I quite like the effect. These are from my mum's garden and are giving a good display this year.
22nd November 2021

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....


