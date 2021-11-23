Previous
Next
Giraffy by serendypyty
Photo 661

Giraffy

I have a huge soft spot for giraffes and couldn't resist buying this print for myself. Just got to find the right place to hang it now 😀
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
181% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
This is so cute
November 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise