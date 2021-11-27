Advent Calendar

I've had to wait to fill in this gap in my calendar as I spent the 27th putting together a kind of Advent calendar for my daughter and I didn't want her to see until December. I used to do this kind of thing when she was younger, the last one being when she was 16 and it used to take a lot of months in the planning and preparation. However, the other weekend I said to my hubby that I miss doing it now and he said why don't I do one then, even though daughter is now 21!! I said there wasn't enough time and he said "you can do it." So, he had laid down the gauntlet and I just had to do it and I did it all in two days thanks to Amazon and Sainsburys. The small numbered envelopes have clues in them which lead her to the gifts. I must say I had the best time putting it all together but this really is the last year I'm doing it!